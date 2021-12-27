Saugerties surges past Troy

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Amsterdam College Showcase returned on Monday. Coaches from all different levels flocked to the Amsterdam High School gym, to watch matchups like the one between Troy and Saugerties.

The Flying Horses jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but Saugerties took over from there, cruising to a 58-35 win. Sage Fanelli led all scorers with 28 points for the Sawyers. Solaris Nunez led Troy with 7.