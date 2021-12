Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland hosted Shaker Tuesday night in some Suburban Council girls hoops action, and the Blue Bison had this one in control early.

Shaker held a 35-21 lead at the half, and they extended that to a 31 point lead at the end of the third thanks to a big quarter from Emily Satterday who racked up 11 in the third alone. The Bison cruised from there in a 64-42 win.