Saratoga wins Suburban Council Gymnastics Championship

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga gymnastics lays claim to 19 consecutive Section 2 titles. This year, however, is not a normal one with no sectionals. The closest Saratoga can get to continuing that streak was by winning today’s Suburban Council Championship.

Shaker, Bethlehem, Guilderland and Saratoga came into the World Class Gymnastics Academy in Latham today in staggered start times. Saratoga continued to show why they’ve been so good for so long over the past two decades. They were led by Sophia Damiano and Ava Dallas.

Saratoga gymnasts took first and second in every event. That would help them clinch the Suburban Council title with an overall score of 171.575.

Ava Dallas took the top all-around spot with a 36.9 while Sophia Damiano took second with a 36.325. While the seniors can’t advance to state, they’re happy to carry the torch for Saratoga’s continued success.

“I’m really really sad that it came to an end but I’m happy that I was able to go out with a bang with my teammates, with Sophia who I’ve been doing gymnastics with for so long,” Dallas said. “I’m so sad that we don’t get to do it anymore together.”

“A lot of emotions right now,” Dallas added. “I’m sad, I’m really happy, really grateful and excited for what’s to come.”

“Nobody really knew what to expect and everyone went out there and tried their hardest, they put the work in every single day,” Damiano said. “We came out and we won and that’s what we want to show them.”

“Not only can we have fun and make the best out of a kind of unknown season and still come out on top,” Damiano added.

Ava and Sophia are two of only three seniors, meaning Saratoga will be back to dominate again next year.