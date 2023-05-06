SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa and Saratoga is one of the great baseball rivalries in Section 2. Both teams also happened to enter Friday’s matchup first and second, respectively, in the Suburban Council. The I-87 Trophy, and a lot more, was up for grabs.

The Plainsmen jumped out in front thanks to an Ethan Farina base hit. But the Blue Streaks got cooking from there, scoring seven unanswered on their way to a 7-1 win. Michael Mack pitched a complete game for Saratoga, striking out 12 in the win, as the Blue Streaks retained the I-87 Trophy.

“I know every single person did not want to give this trophy up,” said Mack. “I know the season sweep was huge. I think we did it last year. We’ve knocked them out of sectionals two years in a row. We just keep getting statement wins against these guys.”