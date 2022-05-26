TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Section 2 baseball is trying something new this year in the Class AA tournament. Instead of a single-elimination format the entire way through, the championship game is now a best-of-three series. There was enough action in game one between Shaker and Saratoga to spread out over three games.

Up 1-0 in the 6th behind a dominant pitching performance from Nate Rodriguez, Saratoga added two runs to make it 3-0 behind RBI base hits from Charlie DeRizzo and Michael Mack. Rodriguez was forced to leave with an injury in the bottom of the frame, and Shaker took advantage. Andrew Alexander knocked in two runs, and Joseph Trombley brought in another on an RBI ground out as Shaker tied it up 3-3.

The game would stay tied until the 12th inning, when the Blue Streaks exploded for four runs. They were able to hang on to win game one of the best-of-three series 7-4.

Game two of the series is set for Friday at 7:00 PM.