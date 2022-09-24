Saratoga Springs, NY (NEWS10) — Guilderland visited Saratoga Springs in a Class AA clash on Friday night. The Dutchmen looked to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Guilderland led 7-6 entering the fourth quarter. The Blue Streaks attempted a short field goal to take the lead with five minutes to play, but the attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Guilderland’s Gavin Motto. The Dutchmen took a 14-6 lead. Saratoga Springs stormed back in the final five minutes, capped off by a Hail Mary to win the game 18-14.

Guilderland will look to bounce back at home next Friday against Bethlehem, while the Blue Streaks will look to keep it rolling on the road against Schenectady.