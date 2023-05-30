SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs girls lacrosse team won their first section title in five years last week, taking down Shaker for the Class A crown. They looked to start a state tournament run on Tuesday, taking on Suffern out of Section 1 in Subregional action.

The Blue Streaks got on the board first, but Suffern quickly answered with a four goal run to take a 4-1 lead. The Blue Streaks made a run to end the half thanks to goals from Carly Wise, Janie Baringer, and Faith Britton, entering the half down 5-4.

Saratoga Springs battled in the second half, but came up just short, falling to Suffern 9-7.