Saratoga Residents react to Authentic’s upset win over Tiz The Law

Saratoga, N.Y. — It wasn’t the win everyone expected to see at the Kentucky Derby, but it made some up in Saratoga happy anyway.

“Tiz The Law we were betting on because it’s a home horse,” Saratoga resident Shannon Moore said. “But we love Johnny Velasquez and you gotta love Bob Baffert, he’s such a winner.”

Winning jockey Johnny Velasquez had fans at Bailey’s Cafe in downtown Saratoga, as his neighbors cheered on the Saratoga resident.

“I was a little surprised the horse was able to do the distance,” Velasquez’s neighbor MaryAnn Paratore said. “A lot of people were saying it couldn’t go that mile and a quarter, but he did so that was wonderful.”

For the watch party it was a win-win: either a local horse or a local jockey taking home the derby win.

“Too bad for Tiz The Law,” Paratore said. “At least he came in second.”

“As Saratogians we love to see our local horses do great so my condolences for not the win, but hey, it was a really great battle, a great race, so that was fun,” Paratore said.

“Tiz the Law, we love you still, and always will,” Moore said.

Win or lose for Tiz The Law, there’s no doubt that Saratoga is proud.

