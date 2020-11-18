Saratoga pushes past Guilderland into Suburban Council semifinals with late goal

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The 4-5 matchup in the first round of the Suburban Council boys soccer tournament did not disappoint.

Saratoga sophomore Evan Hallett had the Blue Streaks looking like they were going to run away with it after notching two first half goals to send the game to halftime with Toga leading 2-0. Guilderland’s Illia Tyrkus not only had an answer, but he had two. Tyrkus scored two straight to tie the game at two in the second half, but Saratoga had the final say. With ten minutes to go in the game, senior Jack Donnelly sent in a cross that found the head of junior Garrett Farr for the game-winning goal as Toga moved on with a 3-2 win.

“At the beginning, we were playing terrible,” Farr said of the team’s journey this season. “We continued to practice, continued to get better.

“It’s a very good team. They’re a comeback team. They’ve been doing it all year,” Farr added.

“Beginning of the season we had a lot of kids that wanted to play individually and it showed,” head coach Jeff Geller said. “We won some games but we were struggling against the better teams.

“As soon as the team started to slow down and work with each other, the magic started to happen out there,” Geller added.

Saratoga will now face top-seeded Shen on Thursday in the Suburban Council semifinals.