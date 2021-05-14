Saratoga outduels Shaker on the road

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga visited Shaker sitting at 2-2 looking to get back up over .500 against the Blue Bison.

With the Blue Streaks leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Shaker’s Robert Fratangelo evened things up with one swing of the bat. The catcher ripped a two run single into shallow right to knot things up at two.

From there both pitchers settled in, racking up strikeouts before Patrick Deschaine delivered a second decisive home run to help Toga come away with a 6-4 win.

Saratoga heads back home to host Burnt Hills Saturday morning at 11 a.m. while Shaker hosts Ballston Spa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire