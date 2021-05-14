Saratoga outduels Shaker on the road

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga visited Shaker sitting at 2-2 looking to get back up over .500 against the Blue Bison.

With the Blue Streaks leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Shaker’s Robert Fratangelo evened things up with one swing of the bat. The catcher ripped a two run single into shallow right to knot things up at two.

From there both pitchers settled in, racking up strikeouts before Patrick Deschaine delivered a second decisive home run to help Toga come away with a 6-4 win.

Saratoga heads back home to host Burnt Hills Saturday morning at 11 a.m. while Shaker hosts Ballston Spa.