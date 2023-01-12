SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs High School basketball player, Natasha Chudy, was nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games which will take place in Houston. McDonald’s will reveal the final roster of 48 players later this month.

The Lafayette College commit has been nominated for the chance to put her skills on display in Houston. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal, or a member of the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee.

Players to have been nominated in the past include Shaquille O’Neal, Candance Parker, Anthony Davis, Breanna Stewart, and more. The top 24 girls and top 24 boys will be revealed on Tuesday, January 24, on NBA Today between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on ESPN.