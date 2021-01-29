Saratoga county officials and coaches react to high-risk sports decision

Saratoga, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga county announced today it will move forward with high-risk high school sports if the rolling positivity rate drops to four percent or less.

Schuylerville athletic director John Bowen is just relieved to have a target goal.

“All we can do right now is be ready once we do reach that number to have a plan in place so we’re not wasting any time once we’re given that green light to go,” Bowen said. “It’s certainly better than the alternative of just having a flat no.”

County officials worked closely with medical professionals to determine a path forward, acknowledging the importance of bringing high school sports back.

“I hear directly from these student athletes what they’re willing to do to make sure that they’re taking every precaution so that they cut the risk of exposure and positive cases as much as possible,” Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett said.

The key difference in Saratoga’s plan is testing. County officials plan on meeting Thursday to discuss assisting local school districts with testing procedures for student athletes, coaches and officials. Saratoga girls basketball coach Robin Chudy is receptive to the idea.

“I think they would be first in line actually,” Chudy said. “I sat with my AD earlier today and he’s super supportive and really feels like this would be great for athletes if we can do it in a safe way.”

“I know my parents would be lining up first, absolutely, 100 percent,” Chudy added.

County officials said it would be a collaborative effort to help schools with testing costs. They’re ready to do whatever it takes to make up for lost time.

“It’s fleeting,” Barrett said. “Time is passing and these kids are running out of time. So we’ve got to move quickly to make sure that they don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity that they have.”

A meeting is set for Thursday, February 4th for county officials to meet with school districts to begin planning for testing procedures for student athletes.