SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coming off their miracle play win over Guilderland last week the Saratoga Blue Streaks hit the road Friday night to square off against the Schenectady Patriots.

In the first quarter, Jack Ringabar found Christian Mello in the flat route and he took it to the end zone for a 17 yard touchdown. Then in the second quarter, Gordon Murray took the hand off the right side from the ten yard line, and ran through a defender extending Saratoga’s lead to 14-0 over the Pats.

The Blue Streaks went on to score 13 points in the second half to earn a shut out win on the road against the Patriots, 27-0.