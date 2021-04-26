BOSTON – University at Albany freshman Peter Salit has been named America East Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He was named alongside Offensive Player Ryan Frawley from UMBC and Defensive Player Teddy Dolan from Binghamton.
Salit, a midfielder from John’s Creek, Ga., scored two goals and recorded two assists in a victory over first-time opponent and America East newcomer NJIT over the weekend, keeping the Great Danes in contention for the top overall seed in next week’s conference tournament. Salit, who earns his first weekly award, matched his total season output against the Highlanders, having scored two goals with two assists combined entering Saturdays’ game.
UAlbany visits Vermont on Wednesday, April 28 before closing the regular season at home against Hartford on May 1.
Salit named America East Rookie of the Week
BOSTON – University at Albany freshman Peter Salit has been named America East Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He was named alongside Offensive Player Ryan Frawley from UMBC and Defensive Player Teddy Dolan from Binghamton.