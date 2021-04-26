Salit named America East Rookie of the Week

Sports

by: UAlbany Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON – University at Albany freshman Peter Salit has been named America East Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.  He was named alongside Offensive Player Ryan Frawley from UMBC and Defensive Player Teddy Dolan from Binghamton.
 
Salit, a midfielder from John’s Creek, Ga., scored two goals and recorded two assists in a victory over first-time opponent and America East newcomer NJIT over the weekend, keeping the Great Danes in contention for the top overall seed in next week’s conference tournament.  Salit, who earns his first weekly award, matched his total season output against the Highlanders, having scored two goals with two assists combined entering Saturdays’ game.
 
UAlbany visits Vermont on Wednesday, April 28 before closing the regular season at home against Hartford on May 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire