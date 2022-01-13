Saints top Marist for first time since 2017-18 season

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Women’s Basketball team started a winning streak on Thursday night as they defeated the Marist Red Foxes for the first time in 10 tries by a final score of 69-53. The final score would be their highest output on offense this season, and included a season-high eight three pointers on 40 percent shooting from downtown.



Leading the offensive effort was fifth-year Rayshel Brown , who scored 16 points – all in the second half – while adding two steals and two blocks. Senior Margo Peterson made all 15 of her points from distance, going 5-for-8 from behind the three point line. Fifth-year Selena Philoxy almost snagged a double-double, going for nine points and 11 rebounds, adding two steals. Graduate student DeAnna Winston set a new career-high with six assists.



Marist was led by a 13-point effort from Zaria Shazer, who also added eight rebounds and two blocks. Kiara Fisher scored nine points while adding seven assists and five steals. Anabel Ellison also added five steals on the night, with Trinasia Kennedy and Julianna Bonilla each scoring nine points.



Both sides battled back and forth off the start, as Peterson nailed a three to break the ice on the Saints first possession. Going into the second quarter, Marist was able to take a slim four-point lead, 19-15. The Red Foxes would extend their lead out to as much as 10 in the second quarter, as a jumper from Catie Cunningham made the score 27-17 with 6:11 to play. From there, the Saints would only allow one basket the rest of the way and cut the Marist lead to five heading into the locker room.



The Saints would come out flying in the third quarter, as it quickly became a 13-0 run as the Green and Gold would convert on their first three possessions, highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from junior Anja Knoflach and Peterson. Peterson’s three pointer would help the Saints take the lead, 32-29 with 8:30 on the clock in the third. Both sides would then battle through the rest of the quarter, as the Saints maintained a three-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.



Siena would stretch the lead in the fourth, as the Saints would shoot 10-for-14 from the floor , which included hitting three of five attempts from downtown. A jumper from Brown would be the icing on the cake with 45 seconds to play, giving Siena their largest lead of the game at 16 points. Siena would end the game on a 13-2 run over the final 4:58 to close the door on the Red Foxes, giving them a 26 point quarter – their largest of the season in a 10 minute span.



The Green and Gold had a larger time with the lead than Marist, holding a lead for 20:50 to Marist’s 14:28. Siena was able to score 30 points in the paint, while converting 18 points off turnovers.



The Saints return to action on Saturday, Jan. 15 when they return home to the UHY Center to take on the Manhattan Jaspers. Opening tip is slated for 2 p.m.