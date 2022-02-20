ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena Basketball completed its first regular season series sweep of Saint Peter’s in a dozen years with a critical 84-70 triumph in front of 6,044 at MVP Arena. The Saints erupted for their second highest scoring output of the season against the MAAC’s top defense to improve to 6-1 in Sunday matinees, and leapfrog the Peacocks back into second place in the MAAC Standings.

Siena (13-10, 10-5) shot 53% from the field including 10-22 (46%) from three, while connecting on 18-19 free throw attempts in an impressive all-around offensive performance. Saint Peter’s (12-11, 10-6) had entered the day leading the MAAC in both scoring defense (64.0) and field goal percentage defense (.400), while also ranking 17th nationally in three-point field goal percentage defense (.293).

Javian McCollum led a balanced offensive attack which placed five in double figures for the first time since the 2020-21 season-opener. The freshman guard posted a season-high 15 points and four assists (zero turnovers) in 30 minutes off the bench, making the most of his extended minutes for the shorthanded Saints. Leading scorer Colby Rogers (14.2) played just 10 minutes before departing due to injury, while key reserves Aidan Carpenter and Jayce Johnson did not dress.

Daryl Banks III scored a game-high 16 points, while MAAC Preseason Player of the Year KC Ndefo added 10 points on 5-7 shooting for the Peacocks who have gone 3-4 over their past seven games following a 7-2 start in MAAC action.

Siena led throughout and by as many as 17 points to wrap-up the program’s first regular season series sweep of Saint Peter’s since the 2009-10 campaign. The Saints raced out to an 11-3 lead and never looked back. The Peacocks cut the deficit to as little as three midway through the stanza, but Siena responded with a 16-4 run down the stretch to open a 15-point advantage. The Saints achieved a season-high in first half scoring, taking a 42-29 lead into the lockerroom.

Saint Peter’s shot 59% in the second half but never got any closer than seven early, as they couldn’t keep pace with red-hot Siena. The Saints led by double digits for the final 13:56 to improve to an impressive 7-0 on one day of rest, and 7-1 in afternoon tilts.

Reigning MAAC Player of the Week Anthony Gaines also scored 15 points for Siena, while Jackson Stormo added 14 points on 5-7 shooting. Nick Hopkins posted a game-high plus-minus of +22 while contributing 12 points on four threes, and Jordan Kellier came off the bench to tie his season-high of 11 points set in the first matchup with the Peacocks.

Siena continues its critical five-game, 10-day stretch Tuesday with its first of two meetings next week against a Monmouth squad hot on the Saints’ heels. Second-place Siena, which currently holds just a one-game lead over the fourth-place Hawks, battles their MAAC rivals in another pivotal matchup at 7 p.m. on the Jersey Shore.