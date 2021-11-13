Saints Stumble in Home Opener

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite Delaware scored 22 unanswered points down the stretch to spoil Siena Basketball’s home-opener 83-63 in front of a Homecoming crowd of 5,842 at the Times Union Center. Colby Rogers scored a game-high 20 points, connecting on 6-7 three-point attempts for the Saints who saw their 14-game Times Union Center win streak snapped.

Jameer Nelson, Jr. scored 19 points and Dylan Painter added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware (1-1) which is one of just four teams nationally to return all 100% of its scoring from last season. Ryan Allen chipped in 15 points for the Blue Hens who shot 55% from the field and held a 46-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Jackson Stormo and Anthony Gaines narrowly missed double-doubles, posting nine points and eight rebounds and eight points and 10 caroms, respectively, for Siena (0-2). Aidan Carpenter chipped in nine points for the Saints who were playing their first regular season home game at the Times Union Center in 619 days.

Siena went on an early 10-2 run to take their only lead of the night at 21-19 on a Nick Hopkins three at the 11:58 mark. The Saints started a perfect 5-5 from distance, and finished a stellar 9-14 (64%) overall from beyond the arc. However, Siena connected on just 13 of their 41 two-point attempts (32%) on the evening.

Delaware responded with an 18-2 run to claim a 14-point advantage at 37-23 with 4:43 remaining in the half, and took a 42-33 lead at the break.

Siena rallied to within as close as four early in the second half, and trailed 55-47 with 12:10 remaining, before the Blue Hens embarked upon their decisive run. Delaware reeled off their 22 straight points over a 6:09 stretch, shooting 8-10 from the field. Meanwhile, the Saints went scoreless for 7:38, misfiring on all eight of their shot attempts while committing five turnovers during that stretch.

Siena will look to bounce back Tuesday when they face another stiff test with their third straight matchup against a conference preseason favorite to tip-off the season. The Saints host Ivy League preseason favorite Yale at 7 p.m. at the Times Union Center.