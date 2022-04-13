Camden, C.T. (NEWS10) — Down by as many as five goals in the game, the Siena Women’s Lacrosse team went on a second half scoring spree as they defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats by a final score of 13-12 in Hamden Wednesday afternoon. Freshman Grace Dobrzynski became the top story of the game, as her first assist of the day broke Siena’s all-time single-season mark for assists.



Senior Mary Soures and fifth-year Nicole McNeely were once again stand outs for the Saints, pouring in six points apiece. Soures scored six times, while McNeely added three goals and three assists. Junior Sabrina Krasner made eight saves in net in the second half to record the win. Katy Wangsness was also strong, scoring twice and dishing two assists.



Quinnipiac saw Desiree Kleberg score three times in the game, with Sydney Skalstad and Emily Feeney each scoring twice as well. In total, the Bobcats featured eight different scorers on the afternoon.



It was a slow start for the Saints, as the Bobcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter before Siena was able to go on their own three-goal run. Quinnipiac continued to push ahead, getting their largest lead of the game with 1:58 to play in the second quarter as they led 9-4. However, thanks to a goal off the free position from Nicole McNeely before the end of the half, that had the Saints moving in the right direction.



McNeely’s goal at the end of the first half sparked a pair of goals from Soures for another three-goal run. However, Quinnipiac maintained the lead into the fourth quarter. A goal from Maddie Deegan gave the Bobcats an 11-9 lead with just over seven minutes to play. From there, Siena went off with four unanswered goals – two apiece from Soures and McNeely – to take a 13-11 lead with 37 seconds to play. The extra goal from McNeely proved vital as Quinnipiac scored one with two seconds remaining, but didn’t have enough time on the clock for an equalizer.



The Saints return to action on Saturday, Apr. 16 at 12 p.m. when they host the Manhattan Jaspers at Hickey Field.