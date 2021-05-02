Saints spoil Stags perfect season

FAIRFIELD, CT — There are no more undefeated teams remaining in college baseball this spring. Siena snapped 23rd ranked Fairfield’s 28-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory in seven innings in Game One of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Stags won the nightcap 4-0 to take three of four in the weekend series.

The victory marked the first for Siena (11-19) over a nationally ranked opponent since posting a 9-8 triumph at No. 5 Tennessee on Mar. 15, 2006. Fairfield (28-1) entered Sunday’s matchups also ranked second nationally in the RPI.

Game One: Siena 6, Fairfield 1 (7)

Siena scored six unanswered runs over the final three innings to knock off the nation’s last remaining undefeated and post their first win over a nationally ranked opponent in 15 years. The Saints scored two runs apiece – all of which were earned – over their final three frames against a Fairfield pitching staff which entered the week leading the nation with a 2.63 ERA.

Brett Young and Bryce Mordecki delivered RBI hits to put Siena in front 2-1 in the fifth, while a run-scoring double from Donovan Montgomery highlighted a two-run sixth. The Saints added some key insurance in their final at-bat, with Devan Kruzinski lacing an RBI single to center before coming home on an RBI single by Alex Milone.

Evan St. Claire recorded two hits including a triple for Siena, while Young knocked in a pair of runs.

John Lumpinski and Carter Knapek did the rest on the mound, shutting down a Stags squad which entered the weekend ranked fourth nationally in average and seventh in scoring. Making his first appearance in exactly a month, Lumpinski didn’t skip a beat in scattering five hits and just one run while walking one and striking out three to improve to 3-1 on the season. Knapek pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to close out the victory.

Game Two: Fairfield 4, Siena 0

Fairfield scored once in the fifth and tacked on three key insurance runs capped by a two-run double by Mike Caruso in the sixth to secure a doubleheader split and take three of four in the series. The Saints managed just four hits against a trio of Stags pitchers.

Montgomery recorded two of Siena’s four hits, while St. Claire added a hit and stole a base.

Jayden Metz tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Saints, allowing just one hit while striking out a pair.

The Saints return to action Saturday at Canisius to open their final scheduled four-game weekend series of the regular season.