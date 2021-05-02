Saints spoil Stags perfect season

Sports

by: Siena College Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, CT — There are no more undefeated teams remaining in college baseball this spring. Siena snapped 23rd ranked Fairfield’s 28-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory in seven innings in Game One of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Stags won the nightcap 4-0 to take three of four in the weekend series.

The victory marked the first for Siena (11-19) over a nationally ranked opponent since posting a 9-8 triumph at No. 5 Tennessee on Mar. 15, 2006. Fairfield (28-1) entered Sunday’s matchups also ranked second nationally in the RPI.

Game One: Siena 6, Fairfield 1 (7)

Siena scored six unanswered runs over the final three innings to knock off the nation’s last remaining undefeated and post their first win over a nationally ranked opponent in 15 years. The Saints scored two runs apiece – all of which were earned – over their final three frames against a Fairfield pitching staff which entered the week leading the nation with a 2.63 ERA.

Brett Young and Bryce Mordecki delivered RBI hits to put Siena in front 2-1 in the fifth, while a run-scoring double from Donovan Montgomery highlighted a two-run sixth. The Saints added some key insurance in their final at-bat, with Devan Kruzinski lacing an RBI single to center before coming home on an RBI single by Alex Milone.

Evan St. Claire recorded two hits including a triple for Siena, while Young knocked in a pair of runs.

John Lumpinski and Carter Knapek did the rest on the mound, shutting down a Stags squad which entered the weekend ranked fourth nationally in average and seventh in scoring. Making his first appearance in exactly a month, Lumpinski didn’t skip a beat in scattering five hits and just one run while walking one and striking out three to improve to 3-1 on the season. Knapek pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to close out the victory.

Game Two: Fairfield 4, Siena 0

Fairfield scored once in the fifth and tacked on three key insurance runs capped by a two-run double by Mike Caruso in the sixth to secure a doubleheader split and take three of four in the series. The Saints managed just four hits against a trio of Stags pitchers.

Montgomery recorded two of Siena’s four hits, while St. Claire added a hit and stole a base.

Jayden Metz tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Saints, allowing just one hit while striking out a pair.

The Saints return to action Saturday at Canisius to open their final scheduled four-game weekend series of the regular season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire