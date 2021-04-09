Saints secure 300th win, spot in MAAC semifinals

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Top-seeded Siena Women’s Soccer dispatched No. 8 Iona 3-0 in the MAAC Quarterfinals Friday afternoon at Hickey Field. Katrina Kurtz, Annie Bagnall, and Jayanna Monds all scored for the Saints who notched the program’s milestone 300th win.

Siena (5-0-1) advances to the MAAC Semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons to host fourth-seeded Rider Monday at Hickey Field on ESPN+. Match time is forthcoming. The Broncs scored twice in the second half of their quarterfinal match to defeat Manhattan 2-1 Friday. The Saints and Rider did not meet during the abbreviated regular season.

After scoring five first half goals including three in the opening nine minutes in their de-facto season opener vs. Iona (1-4-1) just 15 days prior, Siena had to work harder to crack the scoreboard the second time around. The decisive score came 40 minutes in, when reserve Julianna Kissane fed an unmarked Kurtz out top who blasted home her first goal of the season.

The bench played an equally critical role in the second half to send the Saints to the program’s fourth straight quarterfinal round victory. Reserves Caitlin Wania and Annie Bagnall connected for a key insurance tally in the 77th minute, with Bagnall corralling a feed out top from Wania and turning, firing, and scoring for the freshman’s first collegiate marker.

Bagnall then played a hand in Siena putting the cherry on top less than seven minutes later. In the 84th minute, Jayanna Monds finished a nifty give-and-go with Bagnall as the Saints secured their ninth straight win over the Gaels. With three more goals Friday, the nation’s 10th highest scoring offense has now outscored its opposition 16-2 this spring.

Brooke Boermeester needed to make just one save to post her second clean sheet in as many outings for Siena which ran its home unbeaten streak to 11 (9-0-2) against Iona, outscoring the Gaels 30-5 over that time.

The Saints held an 18-4 advantage in shots and a 5-3 margin in corners. Angelina DeCicco made three saves for Iona.