Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jim Jabir’s team exceeded expectations in his first season back as head coach of the Siena Saints, but Jabir admitted Tuesday his group will be hitting the reset button.

News10 caught up with the Saints getting some cardio in on the soccer fields and Jabir said with one of his youngest teams ever and only four returning players, there’s a lot of work to do to mold a new foundation with all these underclassmen.

“We’re kind of starting over because we have 14, I think it’s 14 freshmen and sophomores,” Jabir said. “So even the returners, they played, but they’re still in that learning mode as well.”

“But they’ve been very helpful kind of getting the young guys understanding how we want things and how hard we have to do things,” Jabir said. “Kind of they’re regulating things rather than me having to all the time so it’s been great.”

We’ll hear from those returners throughout the week.