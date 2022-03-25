Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mike McCully twirled a complete game four-hitter and Siena Baseball slugged three home runs as the Saints defeated Saint Peter’s 8-1 in their de facto home and MAAC opener at Central Park.

McCully needed just 86 pitches – 63 of which he threw for strikes (73%) – to complete an efficient nine-inning gem which finished in just one hour and 46 minutes. He walked only one and struck out eight, with his only blemish being a solo home run by Chris Marquart to lead off the sixth.

Offensively, Siena (3-16, 1-0) scored in five of eight innings and registered 12 hits to secure their fifth straight win over Saint Peter’s (3-15, 0-1). The Saints have now outscored the Peacocks 37-3 during their win streak.

Alex Milone, Bryce Mordecki, and Nick Hohenstein all homered for Siena. Mordecki added a double and was one of five Saints along with Milone, Devan Kruzinski, Ryan McGee, and Nick Melillo to register a two-hit performance. Kruzinski doubled twice, while Melillo punctuated a three-run seventh with a steal of home on a botched appeal play.

Due to Saturday’s weather forecast, the teams will conclude their conference-opening series Sunday with doubleheader action beginning at 11 a.m. back at Central Park.