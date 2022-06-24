Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s basketball team is in the midst of summer workouts, and the Saints feel like they are hitting an early stride.

The team now has 13 workouts under their belts, with most of the roster reporting back on May 31st. “The guys have been great,” said head coach Carmen Maciarellio. “I’m really excited and energized by this group, by the staff. Tremendous job, tremendous work ethic, tremendous commitment to our program here at Siena, which we expect to win championships every year.”

The Saints are still waiting on a few players, but the one’s who are participating are building an early connection. “I think we’ve got a fantastic group,” said graduate student and guard Andrew Platek. “We have a group that really works hard and plays for each other. I think whenever we get on the court it’s always, ‘What can we do to make our teammates better?'”

The Saints welcome in seven new faces following a 15-14 season that ended in the MAAC quarterfinals with a loss to Quinnipiac. “We’ve got a lot of new pieces so for me as a leader, I’m really more focused on that,” said graduate student and forward Jackson Stormo. “Making sure, as a team, we come together as one group that love each other and play every game for each other.”

The current summer session ends on July 1st, with players returning on July 28th.