Atlantic City, N.J. (NEWS10) — 32 is the magic number for Siena women’s basketball. As in anything less than 32 turnovers and they’ll have a chance against Niagara Thursday.

The Saints committed exactly 32 turnovers in both meetings with the Purple Eagles this season, and before heading down to Atlantic City Tuesday, they stressed the importance of slowing the game down to their pace.

“When we get out of their press or break the trap, then it’s incumbent on us to hold the ball, take a breath, analyze what’s going on and then make proper decisions,” head coach Jim Jabir said. “We haven’t done that the last two times we played them.”

“Those turnovers were self inflicted and we learned a lot from those games so we’re just working in practice to fix those problems,” fifth year guard Rayshel Brown said.

The Saints will get their chance to clean things up Thursday at 2:30 p.m. News10ABC’s Jared Phillips is in Atlantic City providing exclusive coverage of the MAAC Tournament all week. Follow along with our coverage using #News10inAC.