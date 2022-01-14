Saints lead second half resurgence to down Red Foxes

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The long-time history between I-87 between rivals Siena and Marist added a thrilling new chapter Friday night in Poughkeepsie. The Saints boasted their largest comeback in more than a decade, rallying from 18-down – including a 17-point deficit with 12:28 remaining – to stun the Red Foxes, 67-60, at McCann Arena.

After bringing a 14-point deficit into the locker room at the half, which was preceded by a 38-20 Marist lead with 41 seconds remaining in the first half, the Saints shot 48 percent from the field during the final 20 minutes of play, piecing together a monster 34-10 run over the last 11:48. The free throw line also proved to be a deciding factor in the second half, with Siena going 15-18 while Marist made just one of four tries from the charity stripe during the final period of play.

The monster comeback gave the Green and Gold its fourth straight victory both overall and away from home. Siena began a season-long three-game road trip with its seventh win over the last eight against the Red Foxes and 25th over the last 31 matchups with its closest geographical conference foe. The effort matched the team’s largest rally since parading back from 19 to defeat crosstown rival UAlbany, 64-60, on December 4, 2011. Siena also recovered from 18 down later that season, overcoming Iona, 65-62 on January 23, 2012.

With the visitors trailing 50-33 with at little as 12:28 remaining in the game, Siena’s change to a 1-3-1 defensive structure during the second half allowed them to begin the uphill climb. Siena finished the contest with a season-best 13 steals, while grabbing 18 points off 20 Marist turnovers for its most forced errors of an opponent this season.

Four Saints finished the effort with double-figure scoring, led by a 16-point effort in 23 minutes off the bench from junior Colby Rogers, who went 6-11 from the field on his 21st birthday during his first action in over a month.

Graduate student Anthony Gaines turned in 13 points, seven boards, three steals, and two assists, while junior Aidan Carpenter added 11 points in 17 minutes. Reigning MAAC Rookie of the Week Jared Billups tied a collegiate high with 11 points, while finishing the game as the only player with a double-digit +/- (+19).

After grinding away at Marist’s substantial home lead, which featured a team-high 20 points from Jao Ituka, Siena’s move to re-take the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes came with 2:59 remaining, as Rogers nailed a pair of free shots to give the Saints a 56-55 lead. Gaines would add two more on the following possession to cap a 25-5 Siena run over 8:54, with the Red Foxes hitting a three-pointer to re-knot the game at 58 thereafter.

Gaines gave the Saints the lead for good on a go-ahead jumper with 1:16 remaining, pushing the team to the .500 mark for the first time this season and into sole possession of second place in the MAAC.

Following the rest of the weekend off from game competition, Siena will return to action with a weekend trip downstate to face Manhattan on Friday, January 21 at 7 PM.