Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena women’s lacrosse is trying to get back over .500 in the MAAC Saturday, but that will be no easy task.

The Saints welcome in defending MAAC champion Fairfield. The Stags are 8-3 on the year and 3-0 in conference. The Saints will try and exercise some demons, having lost to Fairfield in the last two MAAC title games.

“Fairfield is a very big mental game for us,” senior midfield Mary Soures said. “We’ve had a lot of history with them but I think that if we just bring it our all and come prepared then we will have no problem.”

“We expect a strong and fast team,” fifth year attack Nicole McNeely said. “Fairfield always holds their own against us and we’re a very physical team and we expect that out of them too.”

The Saints and Stags meet in their MAAC Championship rematch at Hickey Field Saturday at 3 p.m.