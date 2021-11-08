Saints excited to start new era Tuesday evening

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dwayne Killings isn’t the only one in Albany starting his coaching tenure Tuesday.

The Jim Jabir era begins with Siena women’s basketball Tuesday night when the Saints visit Binghamton to start the year. With a good portion of the roster returning and a few exciting new faces, coach Jabir feels like Tuesday will be a benchmark for where the Saints are.

“I think they want to go play right now and I’d like another month of practice before we start because I think there’s a lot of things we can get better at but that’s part of the process,” Jabir said.

“I’m really excited,” Jabir said. “The other thing is they’ve been beating each other up for a long time so it’s good to go against somebody else that doesn’t know our stuff very well and hopefully we can get out and score a bunch again like we did last time.”

The Saints tip off their season in Binghamton Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.