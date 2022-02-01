Saints continue to make Gaines on homestand

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony Gaines posted a new collegiate career-high with 24 points and added 13 rebounds to secure his second straight double-double to lead Siena Basketball past Canisius 73-65 at MVP Arena. Colby Rogers added 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Saints, who have won the first three games of their four-game homestand.

Jackson Stormo contributed 11 of his 13 points in the second half and added nine rebounds for Siena (9-8, 6-3), who moved above .500 for the first time this season. Javian McCollum chipped in eight points off the bench for the Saints, who improved to 39-9 (.813) at home against Canisius (7-15, 3-8) during the program’s Division I era

Jordan Henderson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, while Armon Harried added 11 for the Golden Griffins who dropped to 0-12 on the road.

Siena never trailed over the final 35 minutes – and led for all but 56 seconds during that time – as they held Canisius at arm’s length virtually throughout. The Saints rattled off 10 unanswered points to overcome a quick 8-2 deficit, and never looked back. Siena led by as many as nine points in the first half, while taking a modest 32-27 lead into the lockerroom.

A quick Golden Griffins spurt knotted the score at 34 one final time early in the second half, but the Saints scored on their next three possessions and led the rest of the way. Siena shot 62% in the second half to help maintain at least a two-possession lead for the final 9:40, which incrementally grew to as many as 11 in the final minute.

Siena will look to complete an undefeated season-long four-game, seven-day homestand Friday when they host Rider at 7 p.m. at MVP Arena.