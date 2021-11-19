Saints battle at defending Big East champion Georgetown

Washington, D.C. (NEWS10) — Defending BIG EAST Tournament Champion Georgetown shot 57% from the field including 12-18 (67%) from three as the Hoyas defeated Siena Basketball 83-65 at Capital One Arena. Jackson Stormo achieved career-highs for the second straight game, posting 25 points on 10-13 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds for the Saints.

Kaiden Rice erupted for 23 points on 8-11 shooting including 7-10 from three, while former Saint Donald Carey contributed 20 points on 7-9 from the field for Georgetown (2-1). Dante Harris also shot well, connecting on 5-7 in adding 14 points.

Newly eligible North Carolina transfer Andrew Platek tallied 12 points and added five assists in 24 minutes off the bench in a solid Siena (0-4) debut. Colby Rogers tacked on 11 points for the Saints who have dropped 11 straight against current BIG EAST members.

The Hoyas raced out to a 10-2 start and led throughout. However, an 11-4 Siena spurt pulled the Saints back within 29-26 at the 4:07 mark of the first half. Georgetown responded to take a 44-34 lead at the break, which was cut down to the 10-point difference on a 35-foot heave from Platek to beat the first half buzzer.

Siena continued to battle in the second half, but was unable to get any closer than 10 as the Hoyas’ sharp-shooting continued. Meanwhile the Saints shot just 39% from the field, including only 9-32 (28%) from distance.

Siena out-rebounded imposing Georgetown 35-29, which included 15 offensive rebounds. The Saints also received 25 bench points in a spirited effort from the second unit.

Siena will look to build off tonight’s encouraging performance when they return home to host perennial Ivy League power Harvard Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Times Union Center.