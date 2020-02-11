Zach Durfee Named Preseason All-MAAC Selection

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Baseball senior outfielder and Malta, New York native Zach Durfee has been named a Preseason All-MAAC selection. As a team, the Saints were predicted to finish seventh according to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Siena’s leading returning hitter and a three-year starter, Durfee hit .304 last season over 47 games including 43 starts in right field. He ranked fourth in the MAAC with a .419 on-base percentage, as he worked a team-high 29 walks. Durfee knocked in 18 runs and tied for the team lead with 11 doubles, while posting 14 multi-hit efforts highlighted by a pair of four-hit performances.

Manhattan sophomore outfielder Nick Cimillo was tabbed the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year. The Jaspers and defending MAAC Tournament Champion Quinnipiac led all schools with three Preseason All-MAAC selections apiece.

The Bobcats were the favorite to repeat in a tight polling which saw four different teams garner first-place votes. Quinnipiac received a league-high four first place-votes and 105 total points in the polling to edge out last year’s Tournament runner-up Fairfield who earned three first-place votes and 101 points.

Manhattan also received three first-place votes and garnered 99 points in being selected third, while defending regular season co-champion Canisius was fourth with 86 points. Monmouth rounded out the top-five with 81 points while receiving the final first place-vote.

Marist was picked to finish sixth with 73 points, followed by Siena (48) in seventh, then Rider (44), Iona (40), Niagara (38), and Saint Peter’s (11) to round out the 11-team poll.

Under the unwavering direction of head coach Tony Rossi who enters his 51st season at the helm as the longest tenured coach in Division I Baseball history, Siena welcomes back seven starting position players from a team which posted an 18-33 overall record last season and just missed out on a MAAC Tournament berth with an even 12-12 mark in league action. The Saints also debut 11 newcomers to the program his spring, including seven true freshmen.

Siena begins its 2020 season Friday when the Saints open a four-game series in Orlando at UCF.