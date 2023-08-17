ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany women’s soccer bounces back after surrendering an early penalty kick to knock off defending CAA champion Hofstra 2-1 in the 2023 season opener.



Key Stats

Emily Jozak and Charlotte Takacsy scored UAlbany’s goals

and scored UAlbany’s goals Megan Hart recorded 11 saves

recorded 11 saves Hofstra outshot UAlbany 19-10, including 11-4 in the second half

Hofstra won nine corner kicks to UAlbany’s three

UAlbany controlled 60% of possession in the first half

Head Coach Sade Ayinde : “I am really proud of this group for coming back from being down a goal early. We were able to make some adjustments at halftime and dig deep to get back into the game with a great pressing moment from Emily early in the second half. Then, Charlotte chose a great time to score her first collegiate goal off a loose ball in the box from a corner kick. It’s a great feeling to get the first win out of the way and be able to shift our focus to our next match.”



How it Happened

The University at Albany women’s soccer team opened its 2023 season Thursday hosting defending CAA champion Hofstra. The Great Danes had played the Pride seven times since 2001, with Hofstra holding a 7-0-0 record in the series while outscoring UAlbany 25-2, including five shutouts.

Hofstra scored in the first minute of the game after drawing and converting a penalty kick. After the quick goal, UAlbany settled in and controlled 60% of possession in the first half. Despite the possession advantage, Hofstra took their 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Pride outshot UAlbany narrowly in the first half, 8-6, while both teams drew two corner kicks. The two goalkeepers, Megan Hart for UAlbany and Mackenzie Sullivan for Hofstra, combined to record nine saves in the first 45 minutes.

for UAlbany and Mackenzie Sullivan for Hofstra, combined to record nine saves in the first 45 minutes. Hofstra came out in the second half playing aggressively, controlling more possession and ultimately outshooting UAlbany 11-4 after play had restarted. In the 50th minute, Emily Jozak , the team’s leading scorer last season and the reigning America East Rookie of the Year, broke through after a loose ball and sidestepped Hofstra’s goalkeeper to score on an empty net and tie the game at one. It was UAlbany’s first goal against the Pride since the 2012 season.

, the team’s leading scorer last season and the reigning America East Rookie of the Year, broke through after a loose ball and sidestepped Hofstra’s goalkeeper to score on an empty net and tie the game at one. It was UAlbany’s first goal against the Pride since the 2012 season. In the 71st minute, Charlotte Takacsy found the back of the net off a rebound following a serve into the box to put the Great Danes up 2-1. Takacsy, who lines up in UAlbany’s defensive four, scored her first career goal playing for the Great Danes.

found the back of the net off a rebound following a serve into the box to put the Great Danes up 2-1. Takacsy, who lines up in UAlbany’s defensive four, scored her first career goal playing for the Great Danes. Hart finished the game with a career-high 11 saves, including six in the second half. In the final 22 minutes of the game, Hart denied four dangerous scoring opportunities for the Pride to keep her team’s advantage.

The game ended by the same final score, 2-1, securing UAlbany’s first-ever victory over Hofstra. The Pride finished with just a six-point deficit in possession, and ultimately outshot UAlbany 19-10, including 11-4 in the second half. Further, the Pride took seven corner kicks after halftime, against UAlbany’s one.

The Great Danes improved to 7-2-0 in home openers since the start of the 2015 season but won just its first season opener since defeating Army West Point to kick off the 2016 season.

Next: UAlbany hosts La Salle on August 20.