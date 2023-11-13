ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes jumped to an early lead and pushed ahead to claim a 91-point win over the Gryphons, Monday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Tonight we were focused on playing UAlbany basketball. We wanted to execute on the offensive and defensive end in order to grow as a team. I am proud of the way our young group contributed tonight. We are looking forward to building off of this moving forward.”

KEY STATS

Junior Lilly Phillips led the scoring for the Great Danes with a career-high 18 points.

Phillips and sophomore Gabriela Falcão led with eight field goals each. Phillips held the slight lead with nine attempts (.889) while Falcão was close behind with 10 attempts (.800).

In an overall effort, graduate student Fatima Lee finished with 16 points, six assists, and four rebounds after going 4-7 from outside the arc.

Junior Abby Ray finished with a career-best and team-high eight assists.

In her first collegiate game, Hailee Ford led the team in rebounds with eight, including six offensive boards.

As a team, UAlbany tallied 29 steals to lead to 59 total turnover points. Four Great Danes totaled at least four each – senior Kayla Cooper (5), graduate student Sarah Karpell (4), Phillips (4), and Falcão (4).

With 118 points, 61 points in the first half, and a team total of 37 assists, the Great Danes broke three different program records against the Gryphons.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Winning the tip-off, the Great Danes scored first with freshman Deja Evans converting an and-one layup to take an early 3-0 lead.

UAlbany continued its momentum to what turned out to be eight consecutive points to begin the first quarter.

After having their lead cut to one, the Great Danes went on a 10-point run to gain an 18-7 lead.

Tallying a 15-point run, the first quarter finished in the Great Danes’ favor, 33-9.

Wrestling for momentum to begin the second quarter, UAlbany earned a 39-11 advantage after three minutes of action.

Turning defense into offense, the Great Danes scored six consecutive turnover points as they pushed ahead, 50-11.

UAlbany closed out the first half with an eight-point run to lead, 61-13.

Starting right where they left off, the Great Danes opened the third quarter scoring six consecutive points in the paint.

Fatima Lee scored eight straight points to extend the UAlbany lead, 85-16.

The two sides closed out the third quarter trading baskets with the Great Danes holding a 94-21 advantage.

Freshman Ida Alberg hit a three-pointer to score first in the fourth quarter but strong defenses on both sides slowed the scoring.

With the two sides swapping baskets, Gabriela Falcão scored eight points in the quarter to regain control.

UAlbany wrapped up the fourth quarter with an eight-point scoring run to earn the victory, 118-27.

NEXT: The Great Danes will return to the road to face St. Bonaventure on Thursday (Nov. 16).