ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes jumped to an early lead and pushed ahead to claim a 91-point win over the Gryphons, Monday night.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Tonight we were focused on playing UAlbany basketball. We wanted to execute on the offensive and defensive end in order to grow as a team. I am proud of the way our young group contributed tonight. We are looking forward to building off of this moving forward.”
KEY STATS
- Junior Lilly Phillips led the scoring for the Great Danes with a career-high 18 points.
- Phillips and sophomore Gabriela Falcão led with eight field goals each. Phillips held the slight lead with nine attempts (.889) while Falcão was close behind with 10 attempts (.800).
- In an overall effort, graduate student Fatima Lee finished with 16 points, six assists, and four rebounds after going 4-7 from outside the arc.
- Junior Abby Ray finished with a career-best and team-high eight assists.
- In her first collegiate game, Hailee Ford led the team in rebounds with eight, including six offensive boards.
- As a team, UAlbany tallied 29 steals to lead to 59 total turnover points. Four Great Danes totaled at least four each – senior Kayla Cooper (5), graduate student Sarah Karpell (4), Phillips (4), and Falcão (4).
- With 118 points, 61 points in the first half, and a team total of 37 assists, the Great Danes broke three different program records against the Gryphons.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Winning the tip-off, the Great Danes scored first with freshman Deja Evans converting an and-one layup to take an early 3-0 lead.
- UAlbany continued its momentum to what turned out to be eight consecutive points to begin the first quarter.
- After having their lead cut to one, the Great Danes went on a 10-point run to gain an 18-7 lead.
- Tallying a 15-point run, the first quarter finished in the Great Danes’ favor, 33-9.
- Wrestling for momentum to begin the second quarter, UAlbany earned a 39-11 advantage after three minutes of action.
- Turning defense into offense, the Great Danes scored six consecutive turnover points as they pushed ahead, 50-11.
- UAlbany closed out the first half with an eight-point run to lead, 61-13.
- Starting right where they left off, the Great Danes opened the third quarter scoring six consecutive points in the paint.
- Fatima Lee scored eight straight points to extend the UAlbany lead, 85-16.
- The two sides closed out the third quarter trading baskets with the Great Danes holding a 94-21 advantage.
- Freshman Ida Alberg hit a three-pointer to score first in the fourth quarter but strong defenses on both sides slowed the scoring.
- With the two sides swapping baskets, Gabriela Falcão scored eight points in the quarter to regain control.
- UAlbany wrapped up the fourth quarter with an eight-point scoring run to earn the victory, 118-27.
NEXT: The Great Danes will return to the road to face St. Bonaventure on Thursday (Nov. 16).