LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A quick start, a strong finish and career days from both senior attack Katy Wangsness and junior defense Laura Bonomo help send the Saints women’s lacrosse team to a convincing, 14-8 MAAC win against rival Marist on Wednesday afternoon at Hickey Field.

The Saints (7-4 overall, 2-0 MAAC) only trailed 1-0, but reeled off five consecutive goals to capture a lead that they would not relinquish the remainder of the game. It got as close as 6-5 with just under 11 minutes to play in the third quarter, but Siena responded with three straight scores to provide an arm’s length lead.

Wangsness was active throughout, notching a goal in each of the first two periods before unleashing a fury in the third stanza with three goals within a six-plus minute stretch to give Siena a 11-7 lead. Wangsness’ five goals were a career high in a single game and her six points (also had an assist) matched a career mark that the Marcellus, NY native had versus Iona last March 26 in a 21-20 victory for the Saints.

Draw controls, which had been an area that the Saints were seeking improvement, received a huge lift from Bonomo junior midfielder Taryn Asselin and senior defense Jenna Colabufo. Entering today’s play, Siena had a minus 56 differential in draw controls.

On Wednesday, it was a strength for Siena as it held a 15-10 advantage in the category with hustle plays from Bonomo, who set a career-record with eight draw controls, and also scored goal. Asselin and Colabufo each had three draw controls apiece.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Bentley kept her consecutive goal streak in tact by registering a pair of goals and a pair of assists. The midfielder from Queensbury, NY has scored at least one goal in 10 straight games.

Mary Soures added her seventh hat trick on the season while Grace Dobrzynski (one goal, two assists) and Kelly Logue (one goal, two assists) each contributed. Amanda Nieman scored her fourth goal in the prior three contests.

The Red Foxes (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) were led by Senior attack Kerri Gutenberger’s three goals and Delaney Hayes, who scored twice. Senior attack Kelly Trotta, who entered as the MAAC leader in points scored with 40, was held to one assist.

Senior goalkeeper Sabrina Krasner made 10 saves and the rest of the Siena defense allowed no goals in the fourth quarter in back-to-back outings.

Siena will return home this Saturday to host Mount St. Mary’s (2-8, 1-1 MAAC) at noon at Hickey Field. The Saints will also be holding a Senior Day ceremony prior to the start of the game to honor the seven seniors for the class of 2023.