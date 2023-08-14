ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany football team may not have been the most productive on defense last season, but head coach Greg Gattuso and his staff have made some moves to rectify that as the 2023 season approaches.

Last season the Great Danes finished seventh in the Colonial Athletic Conference in total defense and were ranked 13th in stopping the run.

Despite last season’s struggles coach, Gattuso believes that adding some new talent to the defense in the off-season will bode well for the Danes, as they try to turn things around this season.

“The front of our defense has to be physical and control the line of scrimmage,” Gattuso said. “Last year we didn’t do that effectively enough but you gotta realize we literally had four new starters. Anthony Lang was the only guy back he didn’t even start for us, so the good thing is they’ve been through the battles and you can see signs of it now. So I think our pass rush will get better. Towards the middle of the year, we changed to get a little more pressure and we started playing a lot better, and I think our mix of pressure and base is better than it was and I think that’s going to make a difference too,” Gattuso added.

The Great Danes kick off their season at home against Fordham on Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm.