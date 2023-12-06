ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Stats Perform has announced that University at Albany senior linebacker Dylan Kelly has been voted a top-three finalist for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the national defensive player of the year in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and presented by FedEx Ground.



The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995 and in its 29th season, is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious “Buck” Buchanan, who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.



Joining Kelly as top three finalists are defensive end Terrell Allen of Tennessee State and linebacker Billy Shaeffer of Lafayette. UAlbany teammate Anton Juncaj , who finished the regular season second in the nation in total sacks, finished in fifth place in the voting.



Kelly finished the regular season with 145 total tackles, second in all of the FCS. He recorded 23 stops in an Oct. 7 matchup at Towson, a career-best and more in a single-game than any other player in the FCS this season. The senior linebacker added three sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He registered eight TFLs for 31 yards.



The Great Danes finished the 2023 regular season with an overall record of 9-3, going 9-1 against FCS level opponents. The UAlbany defense was the best in the CAA, allowing just 17.2 points per game, and the run defense topped the FCS allowing just 79.1 rushing yards on average.



All 13 FCS leagues, comprised from 15 conferences overall, were initially represented by a Buck Buchanan Award finalist. The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas – the eve of the FCS championship game. Kelly, along with Tennessee State’s Allena and Lafayette’s Shaeffer, will be in attendance for the award’s announcement.



No. 5 UAlbany continues its historic FCS Playoff run this Saturday when the team travels to No. 4 Idaho to take on the Vandals in the Quarterfinals at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.



2023 Buck Buchanan Award Voting Results

A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point. The final number is the combined point total.

1, 2, 3. TBA on Jan. 6, between DE Terrell Allen (Tennessee State) and LBs Dylan Kelly (UAlbany) and Billy Shaeffer (Lafayette)

4. Ty French, DE, Gardner-Webb: 2-7-6-1-6-64

5. Anton Juncaj , DE, UAlbany: 1-8-2-4-5-56

6. PJ Jules, S, Southern Illinois: 0-5-4-5-5-47

7. Micah Davey, LB, McNeese: 2-3-3-5-5-46

8. Jacob Dobbs, LB, Holy Cross: 1-5-4-3-1-44

9. Amir Abdullah, LB, Illinois State: 0-6-1-3-2-35

10. Finn Claypool, DE, Drake: 0-3-1-5-2-27

11. Brock Mogensen, LB, South Dakota: 3-1-1-0-1-23

12. Jay Person, DE, Chattanooga: 2-1-0-2-0-18

13.(tie) Braxton Hill, LB, Montana: 0-1-2-2-0-14

13.(tie) Kenny Gallop Jr., S, Howard: 1-1-1-0-2-14

15. Logan Blake, LB, Eastern Kentucky: 0-1-1-2-0-11

16.(tie) Brody Grebe, DE, Montana State: 1-0-1-0-1-9

16.(tie) Daylan Dotson, DE, UT Martin: 0-0-1-2-2-9

16.(tie) Isaiah Major, LB, Florida A&M: 0-0-2-0-3-9

16.(tie) Jalyx Hunt, LB, Houston Christian: 1-1-0-0-0-9

20.(tie) Colton Adams, LB, Alabama State: 0-0-1-2-1-8

20.(tie) Lance Wise Jr., S, Mercer: 0-0-1-1-3-8

22.(tie) Erick Hunter, LB, Morgan State: 0-0-2-0-0-6

22.(tie) Logan Kopp, LB, North Dakota State: 0-0-1-1-1-6

22.(tie) Winston Reid, LB, Weber State: 0-0-1-0-3-6

25.(tie) David Walker, DE, Central Arkansas: 0-0-0-2-1-5

25.(tie) Thor Griffith, DT, Harvard: 0-0-0-2-1-5

27. Eric O’Neill, DE, LIU: 0-0-0-0-3-3

28. Tristan Wheeler, LB, Richmond: 0-0-0-1-0-2

29. Steven Parker, DE, UIW: 0-0-0-0-1-1

30. Nate Lynn, DE, William & Mary: 0-0-0-0-0-0