LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. - Jalen Pickett learned his lesson. He told reporters Wednesday that he needs to grow as an individual and be there for his team.

The comments came in the wake of being benched against Colgate over the weekend. The disciplinary action was a result of being late to a team workout for the second time this season. Pickett said he slept through his alarm, which he called "normal college stuff" but also pledged not to repeat it.