The Great Danes are returning their entire 2019 team, as well as adding eight new faces to their roster but new or old, the mindset is the same among them all…The America East Championships.
UAlbany fell to Stony Brook in the championship game last year, and that left a sour taste. This year they’re even hungrier to get back.
UAlbany women’s lacrosse: new season, same mindset
