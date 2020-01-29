UAlbany Women’s Basketball Takes Down UMBC, 56-51 on Commitment to Education Day

The University at Albany women’s basketball team notched its fourth conference win of the season, tallying a 56-51 victory over UMBC on Commitment to Education Day.

Led by double-digit scorers in Frames and Haegerstrand, the Great Danes were able to maintain their leads for most of the contest. Frames tallied 16 points, and Haegerstrand had 10 points.

Frames got the Great Danes off to a quick start with a three-pointer, two minutes into the game. The Retrievers answered with free throws to cut the deficit to one, but Schecter answered with a layup to regain the three-point lead. UMBC eventually tied the game up at five after converting on a three-point play, and took a 7-5 lead at the four-minute mark, but UAlbany responded right back. The Retrievers took a 11-7 lead with 2:06 remaining, but Izzy Omtallied a three-pointer to get the Great Danes back within one. With 10 seconds remaining, Haegerstrand eventually converted on a layup and put UAlbany up 12-11 heading into the second.

UMBC regained the lead at 14-12 to open the second, but UAlbany continued to answer back. Both teams continued to trade points for most of the quarter, with neither leading by more than one or two. Frames tallied her third three-pointer of the game to eventually put the Great Danes up 20-18 at the 4:15 mark, but UMBC quickly tied the contest up one again. The Retrievers took a one-point lead with two minutes remaining, but three-straight points by UAlbany to close the quarter gave the Great Danes a 23-21 advantage heading into halftime.

Schecter kicked off the proceedings for UAlbany to start the third with a layup, putting the Great Danes up 25-21. The teams continued to trade baskets for most of the quarter, with UAlbany’s lead only being at four most of the time. The Great Danes led 29-25 at the 6:52 mark, but a 4-0 run for the Retrievers evened up the game at 29. Haegerstand eventually put UAlbany back up 34-31 with 3:18 remaining, and the Great Danes would hold onto a 40-35 advantage heading into the fourth.

Schecter once again got the Great Danes started in the fourth, drawing a foul and converting on both free throws to put UAlbany up 42-35. That lead marked the largest of the day for either side. The Great Danes led once again by seven with seven minutes left at 46-39, but UMBC continued to fight back. The Retrievers eventually cut the deficit to 48-47 at the 2:37 mark, but UAlbany converted on six free-throws towards the end to seal the win.

Next: UAlbany will head to Vermont on Saturday, February 1. Tip-off from Patrick Gymnasium is set for 2 p.m.