BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) 0— After a high-scoring first quarter, the Great Danes gained a commanding lead in the second quarter, leading to the 64-60 victory Wednesday night.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Tonight was a gutsy win and I am so proud of the fight our players showed down the stretch. Binghamton is a talented team with many players that can score and we battled for 40 minutes on the defensive end. We are looking forward to having some time to rest up and focus on getting better during our bye weekend.”

KEY STATS

Junior Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes with a double-double from 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior Helene Haegerstrand followed with 16 points while redshirt-junior Morgan Haney followed with eight rebounds.

Four Great Danes tallied a team-high two assists – Haney, Cooper, Haegerstrand, and graduate student Ellen Hahne.

Hahne and senior Grace Heeps notched a team-high two steals each.

Graduate student Lucia Decortes totaled a game-high three blocks.

Coming off the bench, senior Fatima Lee, sophomore Freja Werth, and sophomore Lilly Phillips combined to outscore the Binghamton bench, 11-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UAlbany began the contest with back-to-back baskets taking an early 5-0 lead.

As baskets traded back and forth the Great Danes held the next multi-possession lead, 16-12, after Helene Haegerstrand scored a three-pointer at 5:03.

The Binghamton offense kicked up in the latter half of the first quarter to take a 24-20 lead.

Returning to their defensive action, the Great Danes held off the Bearcats for over three minutes while taking a 25-24 lead in the second quarter.

Throughout the second quarter, UAlbany outscored Binghamton, 15-5, holding the Bearcats to just one field goal and two free throws.

Binghamton opened the second half with a field goal but the Great Danes answered with 13-straight points to take a 48-31 lead, the largest of the entire contest.

The Bearcats added their own scoring run to cut the lead to 50-42 with about 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Haegerstrand closed the third with a last-second layup to gain a double-digit advantage heading into the final quarter.

The two teams traded buckets as Binghamton slowly closed the point gap throughout the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats added five points within the final two minutes of action to make it a one-possession game with 35 seconds left in the contest.

Once finished, Binghamton held the advantage, 18-12, in the fourth quarter but the lead established in the second quarter and the 13-0 scoring run in the third proved to be the difference as the Great Danes took the 64-60 victory.

NEXT: The Great Danes are set to take a break this weekend and return to action at home on January 25 against New Hampshire.