ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team is scheduled to begin their season Friday night at home against Merrimack College. Coming off their exhibition win against the College of Saint Rose, UAlbany looks to be in solid form.

It’s worth noting that the Warriors defeated the Great Danes on their home court last season 65-52, and now have a chance to rectify that loss.

“Merrimack’s scrappy they’re tough. That was a game we dropped last year,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “We feel we have some unfinished business there that we would really like to come out there and play well in our home opener at HVCC so, really just trying to set our sights on taking care of our business, focusing on getting better, and preparing ourselves of course for the long season and then, of course, the America East which is the most important time,” she added.

Game time is scheduled for 7 PM at the McDonough Sports Complex in Troy, N.Y.