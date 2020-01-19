UAlbany Women’s Basketball Falters to Stony Brook, 73-53

Key Stats:
- Haegerstrand led the way with 12 points, which ties a career high. The freshman also notched five rebounds.
- Izzy Om tallied a career high seven points and four assists.
- Amanda Kantzy and Patricia Conroy each chipped in with eight points.
- Kantzy also recorded six rebounds.
- Stony Brook outrebounded UAlbany 42-26.
The University at Albany women’s basketball team dropped its third straight conference game on Saturday, falling to Stony Brook by a score of 73-53.
In the defeat, Haegerstrand paced the UAlbany offense with 12 points. Om also played a key role in the game for the Great Danes, playing a season high 38 minutes while tallying a career high seven points and four assists.
Stony Brook surged out to an early 10-0 lead, and never looked back. Haegerstand got the Great Danes on the board with a field goal in the paint at 5:48 mark followed an Om three-pointer to cut the deficit to 12-5. The Seawolves responded the rest of the quarter, and eventually took a 19-12 lead into the second.
In the second, Alexi Schecter got the Great Danes quickly on the board with a jumper at the 7:59 mark to cut the deficit to 19-14, but the Seawolves responded with a three-pointer. Haegerstand sparked a 6-0 run for UAlbany at the 6:24 mark, which eventually cut the lead to 24-20. Four straight points for the Seawolves after the UAlbany run kept them ahead, and soon led heading into halftime by a score of 35-26.
Schecter once against kicked off the scoring for the second straight quarter, opening the third with a layup to cut the deficit to 35-28. The two teams traded points for most of the quarter, but Stony Brook continued to maintain its lead throughout. The Seawolves went on a 6-0 run starting at the 2:39 mark, and had a 50-36 advantage heading into the fourth.
Stony Brook went on an 11-0 run to start the fourth, extending its lead to 61-36, its second largest of the game. UAlbany went on a 7-0 run at the 6:05 mark, highlighted by Haegerstand three-pointer, but it wasn’t enough to overcome to the deficit.
The Great Danes will hit the road on Wednesday, January 22 and take on UMass Lowell. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.