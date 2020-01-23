UAlbany Women’s Basketball Falls Short to UMass Lowell, 53-51

Despite Alexi Schecter’s third double-double of the season, the UAlbany women’s basketball team fell in its fourth straight conference game in a 53-51 thriller to UMass Lowell on Wednesday.
With the loss the Great Danes have dropped four straight conference matchups and snapped UAlbany’s 12 game winning streak to the Riverhawks.
In front of her home crowd, Schecter paced the UAlbany offense with 14 points and 10 rebounds, notching her third double-double of the season. The senior now has 12 games this season with double-figures in scoring.
In the first quarter, the Great Danes got off to a quick 5-0 lead after free throws from Kantzy and a three-pointer by Frames. The Riverhawks responded with a 5-0 run of their own, and tied the game up at five at the 5:07 mark. Frames highlighted a seven-point scoring run for UAlbany that started after UMass Lowell’s scoring, and gave the Great Danes a 12-5 advantage. The Riverhawks proceeded to answer back, but UAlbany took a 14-11 lead into the second.
The Riverhawks got off to a big start in the second with back-to-back three pointers, regaining a 17-14 lead. The teams traded points for most of the quarter, with neither leading by as many as four or five points. The Riverhawks led 25-20 at the 2:28 mark, and another three-pointer eventually sealed a 28-25 lead heading into halftime.
Schecter kept rolling in the third quarter, converting on a layup 20 seconds in to cut the UMass Lowell lead to 28-27. The Riverhawks continued to maintain their slim advantage up until the 5:39 mark, when Lucia Decortes tied the game up at 32 on a layup. Helene Haegerstrand responded to Decortes’ layup with a three-pointer to give UAlbany a 35-32 lead. UMass Lowell continued to keep the score close, but Schecter, Frames and Kantzy kept the Great Danes with a 42-36 lead heading in the fourth.
The Riverhawks tallied a quick five points to start the fourth, to cut the UAlbany lead to 42-41. Free throws by Schecter and a three-pointer by Kantzy kept the Great Danes in front, but UMass Lowell kept fighting back. The Riverhawks went on a 5-0 run starting at the 5:08 mark, and led 48-47. Patricia Conroy gave the Great Danes a 50-48 lead with a three-pointer, but UMass Lowell quickly responded with a three-pointer of their own. The Riverhawks added another point on a free throw to take a 52-20 lead with 17 seconds remaining. Schecter drew a foul with four seconds remaining, but converted on one of two free throws, which eventually sealed with a 53-51 victory for the Riverhawks.
The Great Danes will stay on the road and take on Hartford on Saturday, January 25. Tip-off from the Chase Arena is set for 2 p.m.