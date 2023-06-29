ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Summer workouts are underway for the University at Albany women’s basketball team.

It’s a unique roster build that head coach Colleen Mullen will roll out this upcoming season. Only one member of last year’s primary starting five, Kayla Cooper, returns. But four key bench players are back, including Greenwich native and Cambridge Central graduate Lilly Phillips, who started 31 games as a freshman, but was hampered by injuries last season.

With eight newcomers on the roster as well, including Shenendehowa grad and Providence College junior transfer Meghan Huerter, the team is embracing a potential “new-look” approach.

“It’s really exciting to kind of have a fresh start,” said Mullen. “We have a really nice balance of returners and players that are new, whether they’re freshmen, or transfers. Kayla Cooper coming back – she’s a huge piece. And Lilly Phillips, who’s started a lot of games…they know my expectations, so they really set the standard. They’re people that I look to for leadership to bring in the newcomers. Freshman…they don’t know what it takes at this level. Transfers have played for a different coach in a different system. But, to me, it’s just really exciting. It’s gonna be about simplifying things, and kinda starting fresh…fresh ideas. Maybe different offenses, different defenses.”

The Great Danes are coming off a season where they claimed a share of the America East regular season title with the University of Vermont before falling to the Catamounts the conference championship game.