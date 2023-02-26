NEWARK, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Great Danes grabbed an early lead they would never relinquish as the Highlanders battled throughout the entire contest, Saturday afternoon.
KEY STATS
- Tallying her seventh double-double of the season, junior Kayla Cooper led the team’s offensive and defensive efforts with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
- Graduate student Ellen Hahne (12 pts) and senior Helene Haegerstrand (10 pts, 8 rebs) followed the junior guard with their respective stats.
- Haegerstrand totaled a team-high three blocks and six assists.
- Redshirt junior Morgan Haney made the lone UAlbany steal.
- All 11 Great Danes who saw action against the Highlanders totaled at least one rebound.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- UAlbany opened up with seven unanswered points in two minutes of action before extending the scoring run to nine.
- The Highlanders scored their first basket at 5:30 before going back and forth with the Great Danes for about two minutes.
- NJIT outscored UAlbany, 8-3, in the final three minutes of the first.
- Starting the second quarter out with an 18-15 deficit, the Highlanders tied the score with their first basket.
- The Great Danes answered with three-straight baskets for a 24-18 advantage.
- Allowing NJIT to score just one field goal after the six-minute mark, UAlbany closed the first half with a 9-4 scoring run for a double-digit lead, 36-26, at halftime.
- The third quarter saw back-and-forth play as the Great Danes slowly extended their lead from 10 points at halftime to 14 points at the end of the quarter.
- Allowing just two field goals from the Highlanders, UAlbany outscored NJIT, 15-11, in the third quarter.
- The final quarter proved to be the most defensive for both teams while the Highlanders outscored the Great Danes.
- NJIT got within 10 points, 55-45, at 5:53 after a 5-0 scoring run.
- The final five minutes saw just three total field goals. With defense strong on both sides, UAlbany held its 10-point lead until the final buzzer to win a share of the America East Regular-Season Title with a 59-49 victory over NJIT.
NEXT: With the close of the regular season, the Great Danes are set to host the Jersey Mike’s America East Quarterfinals on March 1.