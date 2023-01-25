TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite leading for just nine-and-a-half minutes against the University of New Hampshire, the University at Albany women’s basketball team secured their eighth straight conference win Wednesday night after outscoring the Wildcats 20-5 in the fourth quarter.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “UNH came out strong in the first quarter and controlled the tempo in the first half. They attacked our pressure which led to some easy baskets. I am so proud of how the team responded defensively in the second half. Players made huge plays down the stretch, hit clutch shots, got second-chance opportunities, and capitalized at the free-throw line.”
KEY STATS
- Four Great Danes tallied double-digit points. Senior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 19 points while junior Kayla Cooper (14), senior Grace Heeps (12), and graduate student Ellen Hahne (11) followed.
- Hahne led on defense with 10 rebounds. Cooper followed closely with nine, including a team-high four offensive rebounds.
- Hahne (two steals), Haegerstrand (three blocks), and Heeps (seven assists) all tallied game-highs with their respective stats.
- Heeps’ seven assists broke her previous career record of four.
- Hahne notched her third career double-double (first on the season).
- As a team, the Great Danes scored 20 points in the final quarter while holding the Wildcats to just five.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- New Hampshire started the game with seven unanswered points before redshirt-junior Morgan Haney made a successful layup for UAlbany’s first basket at 8:00.
- Two-straight baskets from the Great Danes put the game within one possession, 15-12, with 4:22 on the clock.
- Trading points, the first quarter ended with a one-possession lead for UNH, 23-20, after Grace Heeps scored a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
- Compared to the first, the second quarter was low-scoring for both teams.
- In the first five minutes of second-quarter action, both teams had seen just two baskets – a free throw and a layup for UAlbany with two field goals for New Hampshire.
- The Great Danes began a 7-0 scoring run at 5:32 to take their first lead, 28-27, of the contest with 2:11 remaining in the half.
- The Wildcats proceeded to gain a 9-1 scoring run to enter halftime with a 36-29 advantage.
- UAlbany came out of the break and put up nine points, while allowing two, to tie the game at 38 with 6:25 on the third-quarter clock.
- Putting together five points with two free throws and a three-pointer, New Hampshire took a five-point lead, 45-40, at 4:48.
- The Great Danes close the gap and finish out the quarter with a two-point deficit, 47-45.
- Two quarter-opening three-pointers from Heeps changed the momentum of the contest and gave UAlbany a 51-47 lead at 7:48.
- Continuing its offensive prowess, the Great Danes added two three-pointers from Ellen Hahne and a layup from Helene Haegerstrand to force a UNH timeout at 4:35 with a seven-point lead, 59-52.
- Completing what turned out to be an 11-0 scoring run, the Great Danes closed the contest with a double-digit win, 65-52.
NEXT: UAlbany returns to the road for Maine on Saturday, Jan. 28.