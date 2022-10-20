BOSTON, MA (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team has been picked to finish the league on top in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Wednesday. In addition, returning stat leaders senior Helene Haegerstrand and junior Kayla Cooper were picked to lead the conference as a part of the Preseason All-Conference Team.

Haegerstrand returns after leading the Great Danes in scoring (11.8 points per game and a .384 three-point percentage) while Cooper returns with her team-highs in rebounds (7.2 rebounds per game, 84 offensive and 153 defensive total).

As a team, the Great Danes earned 59 points with seven first-place votes to land in first place just one year after being picked fifth. The returning America East Champions are followed by the 2021-22 AE Regular Season Champions, Maine, with 54 points.

The remaining two first-place votes went to Vermont and Binghamton. The Wildcats totaled 46 points for third while the Bearcats totaled 39 points for fifth place. NJIT sits in the middle of them with 42 points for fourth.

The conference is rounded out by UMass Lowell (27), New Hampshire (21), Bryant (21), and UMBC (15) with their respective point totals.

UAlbany’s season opener is scheduled for November 11 against Merrimack. For more about the 2021-22 schedule and how to buy tickets, click here.

2022-23 America East Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

No. School Points (1st Place Votes)

1. UAlbany 59 (7)

2. Maine 54

3. Vermont 46 (1)

4. NJIT 42

5. Binghamton 39 (1)

6. UMass Lowell 27

T-7. New Hampshire 21

T-7. Bryant 21

9. UMBC 15

2022 America East Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Name School Yr. Pos.

Denai Bowman Binghamton Sr. Guard

Kayla Cooper UAlbany Jr. Guard

Helene Haegerstrand UAlbany Sr. Forward

Anna Olsen Vermont Jr. Forward

Anne Simon Maine Sr. Guard

Emma Utterback Vermont Sr. Guard