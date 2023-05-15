DENVER, CO (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s season ends at #5 Denver in a tightly-contested NCAA Second-Round match against the Pioneers, 8-6.



Key Stats

Sarah Falk scored each of UAlbany’s first four goals

scored each of UAlbany’s first four goals Katie Pascale recorded three assists

recorded three assists Grace Cincebox recorded 14 saves, including eight in the first half, and six on free-position shots

recorded 14 saves, including eight in the first half, and six on free-position shots Denver outshot UAlbany 25-18, and took 22 shots on goal to UAlbany’s 12

Denver won 24 ground balls to UAlbany’s 14

Denver won 11 of 16 draws

Eleven yellow cards were assessed during the game

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “I want to express my appreciation for the team and all of their hard work and dedication to the program this season, and to my staff, Taylor and Leah, who are just so loyal and committed friends and coaches. They did an incredible job all season long and I’m just so proud to work by their side. This was such a great effort by our team. A remarkable year and a remarkable run. Denver is a really talented team and we thought we fought really hard against them today.”



How it Happened