ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women’s basketball team will face off against the Syracuse Orange Tuesday morning. The last time we saw the Danes take the floor was against No. 3 Ohio State.

Junior guards Kayla Cooper and Morgan Haney were playing in their second game back from injury and showed flashes of what Danes fans saw in their America East title run last season. UAlbany kept the game close which raised some eyebrows in the process. Despite losing to the Buckeyes, Cooper and Hanye believe that playing against another power-five opponent will continue to build the team’s chemistry and bring out the competitive fire.

“With these last couple of games we’ve had it really showed us how good we are and how much we can compete, and I think we want to come out with a win and do what we can to just compete,” Cooper said. “We just gotta match their intensity and work hard.”

Haney is an Ohio native and was able to play in front of her friends and family. She scored 10 points to go along with four rebounds. She said the upcoming match-up against the Orange is another chance to build more confidence.

“I think we’re pretty confident,” Haney said. “Having everyone back for the most part and having that opportunity at Ohio State and competing well, I think taking on Syracuse is something we’re really excited to do, so I think we’ll hopefully have a good outcome and compete hard.”

The game will start Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM.