TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team jumped out to an early, 7-0 lead against visiting Binghamton University Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College. But that advantage quickly evaporated, and the Great Danes became engaged in a back-and-forth battle with the Bearcats that eventually reached overtime. UAlbany rallied in the extra period, though, outscoring Binghamton 11-1, en route to a 63-53 victory.



COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “This was a total team victory. Our players made huge plays down the stretch and our defensive focus was impressive. Binghamton’s pressure defense started to speed us up but luckily we were able to regroup and work for high-percentage shots inside. These players are winners in every sense. I’m so happy they get to enjoy this great team win together.”



KEY STATS

Junior Kayla Cooper led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds.

led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds. Shooting 3-5 from the three, senior Helene Haegerstrand tallied 16 points while adding six rebounds and two steals.

tallied 16 points while adding six rebounds and two steals. Tied with Haegerstrand, graduate student Ellen Hahne notched a team-high two steals.

notched a team-high two steals. Graduate student Lucia Decortes led the Great Danes with four blocks and three assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UAlbany opened the game with seven unanswered points.

The Bearcats put a layup on the board at 7:24 to start a 7-2 scoring run.

After a defensive finish to the quarter, the Great Danes held a 14-12 advantage.

Both teams continued their defensive structure as Binghamton scored the first field goal of the second after over three minutes of action.

The Bearcats followed with a layup to gain their first lead, 16-15, of the game with 4:26 on the clock.

Finishing the second quarter with an equal amount of baskets, UAlbany’s three-pointers gave them the edge needed to take a 26-22 halftime lead.

Opening the second half slow on offense for both teams, Binghamton put together six unanswered points to take their first multi-point lead, 32-30, at 5:07.

The Great Dane offense turned it around and notched a 9-2 scoring run, allowing only free throws, to close the quarter up by five, 39-34.

Trading baskets throughout the final quarter, UAlbany tallied a two-basket lead with Binghamton closing that lead twice.

A 9-2 scoring run from the Bearcats gave them a one-point lead, 52-51, with five seconds remaining.

In an excellent play from Kayla Cooper , the junior tied the game with one of two free throws.

, the junior tied the game with one of two free throws. Despite a somewhat slow start to the overtime period, the Great Danes outscored the Bearcats, 11-1, to earn the double-digit victory, 63-53.

NEXT: The Great Danes return to the road to close the series against UMBC (February 15).