ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team started to look like the Danes of last year in a blowout win Tuesday against Dartmouth. Key players are slowly returning from injury; the team is showing more continuity, and it’s coming at just the right time, as they prepare for their toughest stretch of schedule this season.

Colleen Mullen’s squad is set to travel to Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College Saturday for game two of a five-game road trip that includes meetings with three high-major squads, beginning with the Eagles, and ending with Ohio State University on Dec. 16, and Syracuse University on Dec. 20.

As the Danes slowly start to return to their 2021-’22 form, the quality of matchups they’re preparing for in the coming weeks are important to gauge how the team stacks up against the type of competition they’d see in March.

“It’s really exciting to be able to play on a national stage against really tough competition, and I think it’s a great experience for the players,” said Mullen. “It’s fun to measure up to some of the best players…you know, in the country. And I think just for us it’s about, again, just like the whole non-conference is about getting better. It’s about the process. It’s about the growth mindset. It’s about really seeing how we…match up against really difficult opponents.”

Saturday’s tilt with the Eagles tips off at 2:00 p.m. on ACC Network.